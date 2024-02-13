Mnangagwa In Dubai For Summit

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Dubai, where he will be joining other world leaders for the World Governments Summit set to run from this Monday to the 14th.

He was welcomed at the Al Maktoum International Airport by Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, Mr Lovemore Mazemo and other government officials.

The 11th edition of the summit will be running under the theme, shaping future governments with focus on improving governmental work and strengthening cooperation among governments globally.

The summit will provide the leaders a platform to look into impact of technological advancements and how governments can harness them for economic growth and sustainable development.

The summit will also look at urbanisation and global health priorities as well as artificial intelligence.

