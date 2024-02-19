Church Empowers Visually Impaired Community

By A Correspondent

In a heartwarming display of compassion and generosity, Prophetic Grace International Church has extended a helping hand to the visually impaired community in Masvingo.

The church recently donated four bales of clothes to individuals at Mucheke Terminus, marking a significant stride towards supporting vulnerable populations within the city.

The initiative, spearheaded by the leader of the church, Dr. Lovemore Chevure, underscores the profound belief that charity work is integral to the ministry’s mission.

Dr. Chevure articulated the church’s commitment to serving the community, stating, “Ndakatenga mabhero 4 ehembe and groceries Ikozvino tiri kutsvaga magumbezi uye tine vana 20 vatinobhadharira fees nekuvatengera uniforms” (translated from Shona: “We have purchased four bales of clothes and groceries.

Currently, we are seeking blankets and we have 20 children whom we are paying school fees for and buying uniforms.”)

The act of kindness from Prophetic Grace International Church not only provides essential items but also sends a powerful message of solidarity and inclusion to those with visual impairments.

By addressing the practical needs of the community, the church demonstrates a deep understanding of the challenges faced by marginalized individuals and strives to alleviate their burdens.

This noble endeavor not only reflects the values of compassion and empathy upheld by the church but also serves as a beacon of hope for fostering unity and social cohesion within Masvingo.

It highlights the transformative impact that acts of generosity can have on the lives of vulnerable populations, reaffirming the significance of collective efforts in building a more inclusive society.

For those seeking further information or wishing to contribute to the cause, Prophet Grace International Church can be contacted at:

Phone: +263784631580 or +263773830367

https://www.facebook.com/Chevure07?mibextid=ZbWKwL

