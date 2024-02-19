Two Die In 12 Passenger Loaded Toyota Fun Cargo

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Two people have died in an accident involving a Toyota Fun Cargo, which was carrying 12 passengers.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the tragic accident, which also left six injured, occurred on the Rutenga-Zvishavane road when a Toyota Fun Cargo, a small car designed for commuting and carrying up to five passengers, veered off the road, overturned, and landed on its left side. The car was reported to have been carrying 12 passengers, exceeding its intended capacity.

The ZRP released a statement regarding the accident, stating that two individuals lost their lives, while six others sustained injuries. The bodies of the deceased were taken to the Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examinations, and the injured individuals were admitted to the same hospital for treatment. Four passengers fortunately escaped unharmed. In a statement seen by Pindula News, the police said:

The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst six others were injured when a Toyota Fun Cargo vehicle with 12 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its left side at the 140 kilometre peg along Rutenga-Zvishavane Road on 17/02/2024 at around 2010 hours. The other four passengers escaped unhurt. The bodies of the victims are at Zvishavane District Hospital mortuary for post mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.

Concerns were raised by commentators regarding the number of passengers in the vehicle, with some suggesting that transport operators may be bribing police officers to allow overloaded vehicles to pass through roadblocks unchecked. The situation has sparked frustration and sadness among the public, as precious lives continue to be lost in such accidents. Questions were raised about how a Toyota Fun Cargo, designed for a maximum of five passengers, could carry 12 individuals. There were also allegations that overloaded vehicles particularly in the Zvishavane area could pass through roadblocks by paying a fee of US$10 to the police.

Critics argue that the police should take responsibility for these incidents as they are responsible for enforcing traffic regulations. Allowing overloaded vehicles to pass through roadblocks poses risks to passengers and other road users. The public hopes that authorities will address these issues to prevent further tragic accidents and unnecessary loss of life.

