Welshman Labels Chamisa A Dictator, Which Is Worse Than Zanu PF

Spread the love

By Political Reporter – Welshman Ncube, the acting president of Tshabangu’s CCC, has shocked the country and said that Nelson Chamisa is a dictator who rules with an iron fist, whereas Zanu PF does.

Chamisa departed from the Zanu PF-infiltrated opposition in January following a series of recalls initiated by Ncube, Tendai Biti, and Sengezo Tshabangu, targeting several MPs aligned with him (Chamisa).

The Biti-Ncube alliance sought court assistance to authenticate the recalls, raising suspicions of collaboration with Zanu PF, which holds sway over the judiciary.

In an extensive interview with Bulawayo-based online news outlet CITE on Tuesday, Ncube said Chamisa’s leadership style precipitated the crisis engulfing the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) party, stating:

“We got here because collectively, the democratic leadership no longer worked as one. We were unable to meet as elected individuals, as elected leadership, to address the challenges we were facing.”

He said because of this, they suspended national council meetings.

Ncube clarified that his post-Chamisa role is rotational with Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi Kore.

Initially elected as MDC Alliance vice presidents in 2019, they maintained their positions until January 2022 when the MDC Alliance rebranded to CCC.

However, they gradually lost influence as Chamisa centralized power within the party.

Explaining his taking over as the first acting president, Ncube stated:

“Now that the party’s president had resigned and dissociated himself from the party, we neecentralised up, take responsibility, and ensure the party is brought back on track. The standing committee decided that I would go first, being the most senior of the three vice presidents elected at Gweru. Therefore, I have been mandated in the next 90 days to address the challenges the party faces, working collaboratively with other vice presidents, the party secretariat, and various departments.”

Ncube revealed that he last spoke to Chamisa two months ago and distanced himself from the recall of CCC MPs and councillors spearheaded by Sengezo Tshabangu.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...