Walter Magaya Snatches Khama Billiat

By A Correspondent

Former Warriors midfielder Khama Billiat has found a new home, completing a deal with ambitious Premier Soccer League side Yadah.

The Harare-based club is poised to officially introduce the player during an unveiling ceremony in Harare scheduled for this Thursday.

Billiat, who arrived in the country on Tuesday evening, is set to reignite his career at the Miracle Boys at the age of 33.

Despite interest from other clubs such as Dynamos, Ngezi Platinum, Manica Diamonds, and CAPS United, Yadah managed to sway the midfielder with a compelling offer.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs star had been without a club for the past eight months following his departure from the Soweto giants.

Yadah’s Chairperson, Everson Chatambudza, confirmed the acquisition in a telephone interview, disclosing that Billiat’s unveiling is scheduled for Thursday in Harare.

Billiat, who previously had a brief spell with Harare giants CAPS United under head coach Lloyd Chitembwe in 2010 before moving to South Africa to join Ajax Cape Town, now looks forward to a fresh chapter with Yadah FC.

