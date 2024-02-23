DeMbare Slam Billiat

Dynamos vice chairman Vincent Chawonza has blasted Khama Billiat, labelling the former Warriors star’s camp as ‘unprofessional’ after the player snubbed the Harare giants and subsequently joined Yadah.

Billiat, 33, who had been without a club since partying ways with DStv Premiership giants Kaizer Chiefs in June last year, was reportedly on the verge of joining DeMbare, with the Harare giants’ executive insisting it was all systems go.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star’s transfer saga took a surprise twist when he was welcomed at RGM International Airport on Tuesday night, by Yadah FC officials, led by club Chief Executive Officer Admire Mango.

Billiat then signed for Yadah, ending months of speculation over the Aces Youth Academy graduate’s future, to the ire of Chiwonza.

“People who are around him Khama Billiat are ill-advising him. I think the blame goes to his managers, starting with the decision not to renew his stay at Kaizer Chiefs,” Chawonza on South African radio Energy FM.

“He wasn’t supposed to leave Kaizer Chiefs in the first place. We tabled a similar offer as Yadah, but they were swift and gave him cash on Tuesday when he arrived.

“I think he listens too much to the people who are around him, yet they are ill-advising him. As a player, he has made some decisions that I did not expect of him.

“But it all boils down to his management because they are not leading him well. He was the one who initiated talks with us during George Chigova’s funeral. Then we initiated talks with our coach. Everything was on course until Tuesday,” added Chiwonza.

Billiat will be unveiled by Yadah today.

