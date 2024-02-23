Mashonaland East Embraces Chamisa’s Blue Ship

By A Correspondent| Mashonaland East is the latest province to embrace former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nelson Chamisa’s blue movement which is currently being spearheaded by recalled legislators Ostallos Siziba and Amos Chibaya.

Yesterday, Siziba shared images of their meeting in Mashonaland East with hundreds of people clad in blue outfits in attendance, in a move that shows how the yet to be named movement is already popular among the masses.

Chamisa resigned from CCC saying the movement had been hijacked by the ruling party and is yet to announce the name of his new movement.

Posting on Twitter, Siziba had this to say;

“We have arrived in Mashonaland East Province to converse with Citizens in this part of the country. In the face of great assault to authentic politics in this country- we stand tall! From Uzumba to Chikombo to Mudzi- Citizens are clear- they continue to pronounce the leadership of President Chamisa. We are thankful to these drivers of Alternative politics in communities. We keep moving- until victory.”

This was followed by eye-catching images of the meeting as posted below;

