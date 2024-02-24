Delta Unveils 3 Million Sponsorship For PSL

DELTA Corporation has cemented its relationship with domestic football after unveiling another three-year sponsorship package for the Premier Soccer League in Harare this Thursday.

The marriage that began in 1962 is set to go for yet another three years after Delta Corporation announced that it is going to add a sponsorship package of US$3 390 000 to the Premier Soccer League and that sponsorship will cover the next three years of the PSL competitions that is the Castle Lager PSL as well as the Chibuku Super Cup.

After completing a hat-trick of three-year sponsorship deals, Delta Corporation this Thursday announced the renewal of their domestic league sponsorship after unveiling a new deal with the Premier Soccer League, stretching to 2026.

The league’s principal sponsor has over the years’ consistently injected funds into the development of the local game.

“You have seen through various sponsorship packages like we introduced the Chibuku Super Cup and the Castle Challenge Cup how that has helped to uplift the sport and that has been really one of the major driving forces,” said Delta Corporation Limited Marketing Director, Irimayi Muzorewa.

Local football administrators are in awe at how relations between domestic football and Delta have stood the test of time.

PSL Chairperson, Farai Jere said, “Statistics don’t lie this is one of the biggest sponsorship packages it’s ranked number nine in Africa, the sponsorship we’re getting from Delta Beverages. So it’s something that we need to protect like an endangered species.”

“Delta Beverages have been with football for years even when we were players we always knew that Delta will stand by us.

I’m very happy that they remained true and continued to sponsor football. This has a lot of downstream effects for our local football,” said ZIFA Normalisation Committee Chairperson, Lincoln Mutasa.

As the 2024 Premiership season is set to kick off on the 24th of this month, the good news is that the partnership between Delta Corporation and the Premier Soccer League is going to continue and there is three more years that have been added to this partnership.

ZBC News

