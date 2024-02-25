Army To Get Special Lessons From Belarus

Belarus has pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties with Zimbabwe, through sharing its military expertise and skills with the country’s defence sector.

Emerging from a meeting with Zimbabwe’s Defence Minster in Harare this Friday, Belarus Minister of State Authority for Military Industry, Honourable Dimitriv Pantus said skills transfer will be done within the shortest possible time.

Honourable Dimitriv Pantus said, “We discussed several key areas, particularly looking at how we can assist with skills transfer and support the military sector with the latest and modern technology. We are looking to implement in the very shortest time.”

If successfully implemented, the cooperation will be a critical pedestal to bolster security in the country, especially porous border points.

“We are happy to be exploring such ventures which help us better prepare against external threats. We have been under sanctions for a long time and this was having negative impacts on our preparedness against any security threats. But if we get such assistance, this will be very critical to enhance our military systems and address the challenge of porous border points,” said Honourable Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Belarus and Zimbabwe share excellent relations in areas which include politics, mining, and agriculture.

