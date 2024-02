Hopewell Swears He’s Never Announced He’s Relocated To SA, Offers USD1000 For Evidence

Spread the love

Hopewell Chin’ono says it’s not true he announced he has relocated to South Africa, offers USD1,000 for evidence of tweets.



Hopewell Chin’ono says it’s not true he announced he has relocated to South Africa, offers USD1,000 for evidence of tweets — ZimEye (@ZimEye) February 26, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...