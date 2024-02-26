Magaya Club To Unveil Billiat On Thursday

Spread the love

Yadah Stars have set a date for Khama Billiat’s unveiling following his move to the Harare side last week.

Billiat signed a one-year deal with the Miracle Boys after spending eight months without a club.

The contract marked Billiat’s return to the local top-flight for the first time in almost a decade and a half.

According to Yadah, Billiat will be unveiled to the fans on Thursday at the club’s new ground The Heart Stadium in Waterfalls, Harare.

The Miracle Boys’ other new signings will also be unveiled on the same day.

Soccer24 News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...