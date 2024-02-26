Zanu PF Varakashi Push For Extension Of Emmerson Mnangagwa Term Of Office

By A Correspondent

As political tensions escalate in Zimbabwe, members of the ruling party Zanu PF’s faction known as Varakashi intensify their calls for an extension of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s term of office, raising concerns over potential constitutional violations.

Mnangagwa, who came to power in 2017 following the ousting of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, faces mounting pressure from within his party to remain in office beyond his current term.

The Varakashi faction, known for its staunch support of the president, has taken to social media platforms such as Facebook to advocate for this extension.

In a recent Facebook post, Varakashi wrote, “Are you ready to see him (Emmerson Mnangagwa) taking another oath of office, and Zimbabwe rising to be the breadbasket of Africa once again by 2030.”

This statement reflects the faction’s aspirations for Mnangagwa to continue leading the country, with hopes of achieving economic prosperity and restoring Zimbabwe’s status as a regional agricultural powerhouse.

However, these calls for term extension have sparked controversy and raised legal concerns, as they potentially violate Zimbabwe’s constitution, which stipulates presidential term limits and the need for free and fair elections.

Critics argue that any attempt by Mnangagwa to extend his stay in power beyond constitutional bounds would undermine democratic principles and further erode confidence in Zimbabwe’s political system.

The intensification of these calls by the Varakashi faction underscores the deep-seated divisions within Zanu PF and highlights the growing uncertainty surrounding Zimbabwe’s political future.

As the debate over Mnangagwa’s tenure continues to unfold, the nation remains at a crossroads, grappling with the delicate balance between stability, democracy, and the rule of law.

