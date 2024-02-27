Russia Bails Out Troubled Emmerson Mnangagwa Regime

After facing obstacles due to European Union sanctions on Russian exports, Zimbabwe receives a significant boost as a consignment of approximately 10,000 tonnes of fertiliser, part of a larger 26,000-tonne shipment from Uralchem Group, a leading Russian agrochemical producer, finally arrives in the country.

The delay in the delivery was overcome through the facilitation of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), showcasing international cooperation in addressing Zimbabwe’s agricultural needs.

Despite facing challenges such as EU restrictions, Uralchem demonstrates unwavering dedication to supporting global food security initiatives through humanitarian efforts.

This timely delivery underscores Russia’s commitment to aiding Zimbabwe’s agricultural sector and alleviating food insecurity within the nation.

