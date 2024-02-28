High Court Uphelds Mahere Appeal Against Conviction And Sentence

By A Correspondent| The High Court acquitted former Mt Pleasant legislator Fadzayi Mahere on appeal, following her conviction at the magistrates court last year.

Mahere was charged and later convicted of communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

In her appeal Mahere argued that the offence in terms of which she was charged and jailed at Chikurubi was invalid.

The High Court confirmed that her arrest, prosecution and convicted was on the basis of an offence that doesn’t exist.

Posting on X, Mahere said;

“The High Court has upheld my appeal. The offence in terms of which I was charged and jailed at Chikurubi was invalid. The conviction and sentence have been quashed.

This will come as good news to former Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala who was recently convicted and sentenced to a wholly suspended two year prison term for communicating falsehoods.

