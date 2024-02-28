Latest On Nakamba Injury

Spread the love

By Sports Correspondent

Luton Town coach Rob Edwards has stated that it is premature to predict whether Marvelous Nakamba will make a return to action this season.

The midfielder sustained a knee injury while on international duty with the Warriors in November.

Initially missing three games due to the injury, Nakamba made a brief return before suffering a setback that required surgery in December.

Since then, he has been undergoing rehabilitation and has recently started light gym workouts.

Edwards remains cautious about Nakamba’s return and is taking a wait-and-see approach to his recovery process.

