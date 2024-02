Mnangagwa Rejected In Uzumba

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

The raw data: We continue to converse with citizens across the country.

Our country’s democray faces an existential threat- the regime has invested in destroying all the pillars of our democracy.

All this is made for the benefit of a tiny minority at the expense of the majority.

We have fight back!

We cannot afford to capitulate, we have to fight!

Together!

