Mamelodi Sundowns Through To CAF Champions League Quarter finals

The quarterfinal round of the CAF Champions League is now set following the conclusion of the group stage.

The eight quarter-finalists are now confirmed as five former title holders made it to the round.

These include Al Ahly, TP Mazembe, Esperance, Asec Mimosas and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The list is completed by Petro de Luanda, Simba SC and Young Africans, wvo are the three sides yet to win the title.

CAF will announce the date for the draw of the quarter-finals in the coming days.

