Mnangagwa Spotted With Ex-Girlfriend In Vic Falls
4 March 2024
By Correspondent- President Emerson Mnangagwa revisited Victoria Falls on Monday to resume a conference he abruptly left on Friday following a bomb scare at the international airport in the resort town.
The atmosphere remained tense as the leader resumed his official duties.
During the conference, images surfaced capturing President Mnangagwa being greeted by his son, Kuda Mnangagwa, whom he appointed Finance Deputy Minister.
In the same picture, Women Affairs Minister Monica Mtsvangwa is observed appearing somewhat reserved as she casts her gaze downward.