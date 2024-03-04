Police Case Over Tshabangu-Musonza Violence At Moreblessing’s Burial That Angered Mourners To Defend Nero

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| ZimEye | The solemn occasion of Moreblessing Ali’s burial turned chaotic as violence erupted, sparked by an assault allegedly perpetrated by Sengezo Tshabangu’s associate, Darlington Musonza. Multiple camera footage shot live at the scene shows that the violence began when Musonza assaulted three women over political disagreements, igniting a wave of turmoil amidst the grieving attendees.

An eyewitness, who preferred to remain anonymous, recounted the sequence of events: “I saw Musonza attacking the women without any provocation. It was a disgraceful act of violence that marred what should have been a peaceful farewell.”

In the midst of the chaos, a woman boldly expressed her opinion on the underlying political tensions: “Musonza’s actions are a direct result of recent electoral setbacks. Despite this, we stand firm in our support for Chamisa.”

Responding to the disturbing incident, Washington Ali, spokesperson for the Ali family, issued a statement condemning the violence: “We are deeply saddened by the disruption of Moreblessing Ali’s funeral. Our family wanted to bid her farewell with dignity and respect, but the intrusion of politics has tarnished her memory.”

He further emphasized the family’s determination to uphold their original intentions for the funeral: “We will not proceed with the burial until our family lawyer, Honorable Job Sikhala, is released. His guidance has been invaluable to us throughout this ordeal.”

In light of the disturbing events, the Ali family called for swift action to address the disruptive behavior. “We urge law enforcement to thoroughly investigate this incident and ensure that justice is served,” Washington Ali asserted.

As investigations unfold, the community awaits further developments regarding the circumstances surrounding the violence at Moreblessing Ali’s funeral, hoping for justice and closure amidst the turmoil of political tensions.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...