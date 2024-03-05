Manchester United Fall

Phil Foden scored twice in the second half as Manchester City came from behind to beat Manchester United 3-1 at the Etihad Stadium.

Marcus Rashford’s thumping long shot had given Erik ten Hag’s team an unlikely lead in the Manchester derby and Erling Haaland’s shocking miss from much closer range allowed United to retain the lead until the interval. But they could not hold on.

Foden found a fantastic strike of his own before putting City ahead with a low finish.

Haaland finally found his goal in stoppage time to fairer reflect his side’s dominance and end United’s run of 143 Premier League games without losing when leading at the break.

Ten Hag could point to a plan that worked for almost an hour and marginal decisions that went against his side but City were worthy winners.

The victory extends their unbeaten run to 19 games and moves Pep Guardiola’s side back within one point of leaders Liverpool – who they play next Sunday, live on Sky Sports at 3.45pm.

