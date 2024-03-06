ZERA Raises Fuel Prices Amid Economic Strain

By A Correspondent| In a move that is set to impact the pockets of Zimbabwean citizens, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a significant hike in fuel prices effective immediately.

The decision comes amidst ongoing economic challenges facing the nation.

As of today, the price of petrol has surged to US$1.68 per litre, marking a noticeable increase from the previous price of US$1.64 recorded in February.

Similarly, diesel prices have risen to US$1.69 per litre, up from US$1.67 in the previous month.

For Zimbabweans using RTGS (Real Time Gross Settlement) currency, the surge in fuel prices translates to a substantial burden.

Diesel is now priced at a staggering ZWL$26,086.51 per litre, compared to the previous ZWL$18,265.37 in February.

Petrol, on the other hand, now commands ZWL$25,993.19 per litre, up from ZWL$17,887.82 previously.

The abrupt price hike has sparked concerns among citizens already grappling with the harsh realities of inflation and economic instability.

With fuel being a critical component of daily life, the increase is expected to reverberate across various sectors, affecting transportation costs, commodity prices, and ultimately the cost of living for ordinary Zimbabweans.

