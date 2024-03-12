Zanu PF Steals By-elections

By A Correspondent

In Weekend By-electionsIn a weekend marked by low voter turnout, the ruling Zanu PF party in Zimbabwe seized the opportunity to secure victories in two key by-elections.

With minimal opposition, the outcomes in Harare Ward 36 and Chinhoyi Ward 4 fell firmly into the hands of Zanu PF candidates, echoing the prevailing sentiment of voter apathy.

The by-election in Harare Ward 36 was prompted by the recall of former councillor Mr Lovejoy Chitengu, who had previously secured victory during the August 2023 harmonised elections.

Despite the anticipation surrounding this contest, voter participation was notably lacking.

Zanu PF’s candidate, Cde Hilda Ruzani, emerged victorious with 1,202 votes, narrowly defeating Mr Chitengu, who garnered 1,115 votes.

Ms Loveness Gomba, a former councillor under the MDC Alliance banner, trailed behind with a mere 289 votes.

Similarly, in Chinhoyi Ward 4, voter apathy played a pivotal role as Zanu PF’s candidate, Cde Ignatius Zvigadza, clinched victory with 728 votes.

The independent candidate Mr Archbord Muzanenhamo followed closely behind with 675 votes, while Mr Ignatius Blessed Chari, also an independent candidate, garnered a meager 13 votes.

The low turnout was further underscored by the fact that the number of spoiled ballots and those in favor of Mr Chari combined exceeded his vote count.

These results underscore a concerning trend of voter disengagement and disillusionment with the electoral process.

The absence of a robust opposition presence allowed Zanu PF to consolidate its power in these constituencies, further cementing its dominance in Zimbabwean politics.

Voter apathy can stem from various factors, including perceived inefficacy of the electoral system, disillusionment with political parties, and a lack of trust in the political establishment.

In Zimbabwe, where political tensions and economic challenges persist, these sentiments are particularly pronounced.

Efforts to combat voter apathy must address the underlying issues that contribute to disengagement.

This includes fostering greater transparency and accountability within the electoral process, enhancing civic education initiatives, and creating platforms for meaningful political participation.

Without meaningful interventions, voter apathy threatens to undermine the democratic fabric of Zimbabwean society.

As the dust settles on these by-elections, the results serve as a stark reminder of the importance of civic engagement and the need for concerted efforts to revitalize Zimbabwe’s democratic institutions.

Only through active participation and a commitment to democratic principles can the voices of all Zimbabweans be heard and represented in the halls of power.

