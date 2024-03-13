Elon Musk Proves Too Powerful For Mnangagwa Administration

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zimbabwean authorities have accepted they have no capacity to stop the use of Starlink devices in the country and have thus started engaging with the US based company.

Despite previous reluctance to licence Starlink due to security concerns, it’s been revealed that talks between government representatives and Starlink officials are currently underway.

Sources close to the developments indicate that the government is now actively pursuing a partnership with Starlink, although details remain confidential.

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services Minister Tatenda Mavetera hinted at forthcoming developments, urging patience before commenting further on the matter.

This apparent shift in Zimbabwe’s approach towards Starlink comes in the wake of increasing adoption of the service within the country.

Recent incidents, including the dismissal of former Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation CEO Adelaide Chikurungu for allegedly acquiring a Starlink internet kit, underscore the growing demand for reliable connectivity solutions.

The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, facing connectivity challenges in rural areas, previously relied on other internet services but failed to meet contractual obligations, leading to disruptions in service.

Subsequently, the broadcaster turned to Starlink as a temporary solution.

Despite not holding an operating license, Starlink’s presence in Zimbabwe has triggered legal actions against users. Both a Chinese mining company and a Victoria Falls-based company were fined for unauthorized use of Starlink equipment, highlighting the regulatory hurdles faced by the service provider.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...