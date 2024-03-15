Full Text : Mnangagwa Fails To Address Rampant Looting Of Diamonds

PRESIDENT E.D. MNANGAGWA OFFICIATES AT THE 9TH ORDINARY MEETING OF THE ASSOCIATION OF AFRICAN DIAMOND PRODUCING COUNTRIES (ADPA)

Live @ Elephant Hills Resort Victoria Falls

President E.D. Mnangagwa

It is with great pleasure that l welcome you all to the 9th ordinary meeting of the ADPA.

I hope you found a conjusive environment to discuss. Diamonds can store wealth and improve the livelihoods of our people… the proposed restrictions on sale of diamonds are unacceptable. Our collective voice as Africa on the declining price of the rough diamonds must be heard.

Mining entities are being encouraged to be environmentally friendly. Innovation is required for efficiency and to attain global standards.

The manner we extract our resources must go in hand with good extraction practices that are community centered.

We must leverage our resources to build our continent brick by brick and stone by stone.

Communities where mining takes place should be empowered for long after resources are depleted.

The growth of the sector should empower down stream.

The natural diamonds prices are declining and need to be protected through coming up with new strategies. African people should take pride and be consumers of our own products and not mere producers.

A modern and industrialised Africa will become a reality through value addition and benefition of our resources.

It is through the cutting and polishing of our diamonds that will make us benefit from our diamonds. The time has come for us to cut and polish our diamonds and increase exploration of diamonds.

Let us continue to explore for new minerals… to this end l say the decision to come up with ideas that benfit us rest with us, to this end l say l declare this 9th ordinary meeting of the ADPA officially opened.

Post



