By A Correspondent| A Primary school in Bulawayo has expelled a Grade 6 pupil over uncut hair.

The pupil was given her marching orders two days ago.

According to sources, Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School head Themba Siziba called the girl’s father and told him not to bother himself by sending his daughter to the school.

Indlovu Iyanyathela Primary School is situated at Khumalo Barracks, formerly Brady Barracks, in Paddonhurst, Bulawayo.

Siziba asked the girl’s father if he had taken note of his daughter’s hair and that she was supposed to have it cut.

Siziba said there seemed to be some “resistance” since last year to have her hair cut.

“Before the end of this week, please come and get her transfer letter so that she goes to another school when she can do as she pleases,” he told the girl’s father.

“We want to register pupils here for the Grade 7 classes, but we are not going to register her. I am done with you.

“Don’t bother sending her to this school ever again, she can go to other schools, but not here.

“We have rules here and those rules should be followed.”

When the girl’s father told Siziba that “you don’t have to be emotional,” the latter exploded, an audio recording.

“We gave you a grace period, but here you are telling me about my being emotional. In fact, no one came to me to discuss this issue despite repeated efforts to engage you.”

The girl’s father countered the claim saying he had sent a letter from the doctor which stated that his daughter should not have her hair cut.

A letter written by one Dr Kuravone of Mpilo Central Hospital and dated March 15, 2022 reads: “This is to confirm that the above-named is being managed at our hospital for a condition associated with exposure (to) the sun. Based on our investigations, she is at an increased risk of developing pigmentosa and we see it fit that as part of the protection from the condition, she should not be bald or cut her hair.”

Retinitis pigmentosa is a rare, inherited degenerative eye disease that causes sever vision impairment, according to an internet search on Mayo Clinic website.

Primary and Secondary Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro promised to look into the matter.

