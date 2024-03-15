Mnangagwa Says Ally He Once Fired Is The Best Performing Minister

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has awarded his ally Owen Ncube is the best performing provincial minister.

Ncube was in 2022 fired from the State Security portfolio for defying orders from Mnangagwa to refrain from jostling for party positions in the Midlands province.

Mudha, the Midlands provincial minister was followed by Mashonand West provincial minister Marian Chombo who came second.

In terms of cabinet ministers, Dr Anxious Masuka, the minister of lands, agriculture, fisheries water and rural development got the first prize followed by Professor Amon Murwira (Higher and tertiary education) who came second.

Full list of winners and runners up

Executive Secretaries of Independent Commissions

1st Runner Up: Mrs. E. Zember National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC)

Best Performer: Ms S. Tongogara Zimbabwe Anti- Corruption Commission (ZACC)

Chief Executive Officers/ Town Clerks for Urban Local Authorities

2nd Runner Up: Dr. S Nyakudya – Mvurwi Town Council

•1st Runner Up: Mr R. Dube – Victoria Falls City Council

Best Performer: Eng. E. Mukaratirwa Masvingo City Council

Mayors for Urban Local Authorities

2nd Runner Up: Alderman S Ndlovu – Plumtree Town Council

1st Runner Up: A. Zinhanga – Kwekwe City Council

•Best Performer: T. Samhu – Mvurwi Town Council

Ministers of Provincial Affairs

2nd Place Dr M. Chombo- Mashonaland West Province

1st Place O. Ncube – Midlands Province

Secretaries of Provincial Affairs

-2nd Place M. Senza Midlands Province

-1st Place P. Nyoni Bulawayo Metropolitan Province

Rural local Authorities

Chief Executive Officers for Rural Authorities

•1st Runner Up: T. Matavire Chivi Rural District Council

•Best Performer: 1. A. Mawonde – Mhondoro – Ngezi

Chairpersons for Rural District Councils

2nd Runner: H. Muzaeni – Mutare Rural District Council.

•1st Runner Up: J. Gwanzura – Marondera Rural District Council

•Best Performer: E. P Chengeta – Mhondoro-Ngezi Rural Council

Chief Executive Officers for State Owned Enterprises

• 2nd Runner Up: Eng. S. Marume – Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF)

1st Runner Up: Eng. Q Kanhukamwe – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

Best Performer: Mr T. Mhiko Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

Chairpersons for State Owned Enterprises

2nd Runner Up: Ms C. Mlambo – ZimTrade

1st Runner Up: Eng. F. Maviya – Harare Institute of Technology (HIT)

Best Performer: Mr I. Craig – Agricultural and Rural Development Authority (ARDA)

