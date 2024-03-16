Everybody Loves Zanu PF – Mnangagwa

By A Correspondent

In a surprising move, President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe has extended an invitation to all, regardless of past differences, to join the ruling party, Zanu PF.

This unprecedented call comes in the wake of the readmission of former members who had previously been expelled or suspended from the party.

Notable among those welcomed back into the fold are individuals who once held significant positions within Zanu PF, including Dr. Ignatius Chombo, Killer Zivhu, Robert Nyemudzo, and Petronella Kagonye, among others.

Their return marks a shift in the party’s stance, signaling a willingness to reconcile and unite for the greater good.

Speaking on behalf of the party, Zanu PF Secretary-General Obert Mpofu confirmed the development, emphasizing Mnangagwa’s magnanimity.

Mpofu highlighted the president’s forgiving nature, stating, “His Excellency President Mnangagwa is a pardoning leader. He doesn’t hold grudges against anybody no matter how much you tormented him or challenged him.”

“This gesture of reconciliation reflects President Mnangagwa’s vision for a united Zanu PF, where internal divisions are set aside in favor of a cohesive and inclusive party.”

Mpofu reiterated the president’s sentiments, noting that Zanu PF is greater than any individual and has the capacity to accommodate all who are willing to contribute positively to its objectives.

The decision to welcome back former members may come as a surprise to some, given the tumultuous history of Zimbabwean politics and the often divisive nature of party affiliations.

By extending this olive branch, Mnangagwa not only seeks to heal past wounds within the party but also to foster a spirit of reconciliation and cooperation across the political spectrum, according to Mpofu.

