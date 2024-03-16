Musician Sniper Storm Declares Loyalty To Zanu PF In Bid To Get Chivayo Car

By A Correspondent

In a recent development, musician Greatman has indirectly criticized fellow artist Donald Chirisa, popularly known as Sniper Storm, for soliciting controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo to purchase him a car.

Notably, musicians affiliated with Zanu PF are reportedly reaping benefits from Chivayo’s spree of buying vehicles.

Greatman took to Facebook to express his sentiments, stating, “Ummmm guys, are we not doing too much here? Some things need to be done modestly.”

Meanwhile, Sniper Storm passionately appealed to Chivayo for assistance in acquiring a car through a heartfelt message:”

Hello @sir_wicknell, Firstly, I would like to express my gratitude for the significant contributions you have made in various initiatives, including those in Masowe and supporting Zanu PF through music and other endeavors.

I have observed that the situation is tough, but…With your words, you often say, ‘If you can, help those who work tirelessly.’

I have been diligently working alongside the Zanu PF party for many years, participating in National Galas, rallies, creating songs and jingles for events, and supporting various MPs and the President himself during elections.

My dedication remains unwavering.I am a true member of the party and have served with utmost loyalty.

Among comrades, there are those who have risen through the ranks alongside me, but I refrain from mentioning names.

Silence can sometimes be mistaken for complacency, but here I stand, witnessing how some loyal members suffer in silence and perish in neglect.

