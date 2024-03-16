Prosecutor Michael Reza in Acts of Misconduct

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In a shocking revelation, the case against activists Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri, members of the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC), has been marred by allegations of misconduct involving Harare Prosecutor Michael Reza.

The intricate web of deceit allegedly orchestrated by Reza has cast doubt on the integrity of the legal proceedings.

The scandal unfolded on October 28, 2020, when Reza, purportedly in collusion with an individual from his office identified as Chigaba, allegedly forged the signature of Prosecutor George Manokore.

This deceptive maneuver, according to reports, aimed to create the false impression that Manokore had signed an affidavit when, in reality, he was absent from work on that fateful day.

Further scrutiny reveals that Manokore did not appear before the relevant authorities, raising questions about the legality of the affidavit commissioned in his absence.

The affidavit in question was subsequently filed on behalf of the State by Reza in the case number HC 6207/22, perpetuating what appears to be a fraudulent scheme.

Manokore is said to have evaded involvement by leaving his workplace and citing personal reasons for his absence the following day.

Tafadzwa Chigaba, identified as a participant in forging signatures, reportedly expressed frustration over being manipulated for such illicit purposes.

Compounding the allegations, it is said Reza received unlawful gifts or considerations, including a four-bedroom apartment, allegedly awarded by Ken Sharpe, at the Pokugara complex in Borrowdale.

These purported gifts, tied to Reza’s aggressive pursuit of cases involving political figures such as Tendai Biti raise concerns about impartiality and ethical conduct within the legal system.

Reza’s conduct, as described by unnamed sources, paints a picture of a prosecutor who portrays himself as incorruptible while allegedly engaging in egregious misconduct behind the scenes.

His actions, including self-appointment to represent the State in the High Court and alleged protection of certain individuals, highlight systemic flaws and potential abuse of power within the legal framework.

As these allegations come to light, calls for a thorough investigation into Reza’s tenure and practices at Rotten Row echo among concerned people within the Judiciary.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...