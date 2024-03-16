Rural Teachers Enraged By US$20 Salary Increment

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) has raised concerns over the recent salary increment awarded to civil servants by the government.

The increment, amounting to US$20, has been deemed inadequate by ARTUZ, prompting discussions about the need for a more substantial review.

In their critique, ARTUZ has specifically targeted Cecilia Alexander and the entire leadership of the Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU)—formerly known as the Apex Council.

According to ARTUZ, these leaders have failed to adequately represent civil servants’ interests, resulting in what they perceive as unfavorable deals. ARTUZ’s statement reads:

Cecilia Alexander and her cabal of imposters have made themselves life negotiators on behalf of Civil servants. They always bring back rotten deals! The nonsense stops now! Government is advised that we are not accepting USD 20 increment and a mass action will be announced!

Earlier this week, ZCPSTU expressed frustration over the lack of progress in salary negotiations with the government, especially given the rising cost of living. The union accused the government of failing to honor its commitment to convene a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting every quarter.

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Teachers’ Association (ZIMTA) has also weighed in, urging the government to address the issue of teachers’ salaries promptly. ZIMTA specifically calls for a review of the United States Dollar component in their compensation.

In their official statement issued on March 12, 2024, ZIMTA emphasized the urgency of resolving the negotiation stalemate. They assert that prolonged inaction and disregard for teachers’ concerns cannot be tolerated any longer.

It’s important to note that civil servants currently earn less than US$300 per month, in addition to a local currency salary component that falls below US$100.

