Chamisa Makes A Powerful Comeback

Spread the love

By Political Reporter-The country’s most popular and charismatic politician, Nelson Chamisa has reemerged onto the political stage, initiating discussions with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) to mediate between himself and President Emmerson Mnangagwa, aiming to resolve Zimbabwe’s political polarization.

In an announcement made during his address at the funeral of Petronella Mukwende, mother-in-law of the 2023 elections’ losing Chirumhanzu South candidate, Patrick Cheza, Chamisa emphasized unity, stating, “We are one, let us work together. That is why you realize that I am making frantic efforts to call on SADC to mediate the impasse with my relative (Mnangagwa).”

Mukwende, a revered figure in her community, known for her leadership, church elder role, social work, and citizen mobilization efforts, leaves behind several grandchildren, most of whom reside in the diaspora.

Expressing profound concern over Zimbabweans seeking economic refuge abroad instead of contributing to their homeland’s development, Chamisa underscored the dire state of the economy, stating, “The economy is in tatters and it is affecting every citizen. I am not talking about politics but the state of the economy.”

He continued, lamenting the exodus of Zimbabwean talent, “We can’t have our people working abroad, we can’t have a productive workforce in foreign lands. We cannot have multitudes of people failing to work for their country because they are abroad. We want Zimbabweans to come back into their country and enjoy their country.”

Asserting pride in Zimbabwe’s potential and its people’s resilience, Chamisa remarked, “We have the best country, we have the richest country, we have the most beautiful country in the world, and the people themselves are beautiful and have kind hearts…”

Chamisa’s presence at the funeral marked a rare public appearance since his departure from the CCC. Amid swirling rumours of his forthcoming launch of another political formation, Chamisa was accompanied by his trusted lieutenant, Amos Chibaya, and Masvingo City Mayor Alec Tabe, among other dignitaries.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...