Masvingo Residents Go Wild As Chamisa Enters OK Supermarket

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| There were scenes of joy when the country’s most popular politician entered OK supermarket in the ancient city of Masvingo.

Checkout the video below shared by HSTV

Since his decision to resign from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Chamisa has kept the nation guessing on his next move but that has not affected his popularity with Zimbabweans.

Chamisa was in Masvingo attending the funeral of losing Chirumhanzu South candidate Patrick Cheza’s mother in law.

He told mourners that he is making frantic efforts to push SADC for dialogue between him and President Emmerson Mnangagwa in order the fix the ailing economy.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...