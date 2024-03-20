Police Arrest Henrietta Rushwaya

ZIMBABWE Miners’ Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya has been arrested on allegations involving an undisclosed mining transaction.

Last night police said they would not release any details until she appears in court.

She was in custody yesterday evening, assisting police with investigations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

We can confirm that Henrietta Rushwaya is assisting police with investigations following a report made by a certain complainant in relation to a purported mining transaction. So far investigations are in progress and these are the details we can release as of now,” he said.

State media

