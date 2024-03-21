Effects of Air Pollution

FACT 1: Causing an estimated ONE IN EVERY NINE deaths worldwide, air pollution is the greatest environmental threat to human health.

FACT 2: According to the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution is responsible for an estimated SEVEN MILLION premature deaths worldwide every year.

FACT 3: Air pollution affects us adversely in so many ways, from our mental health, to heart and lung functions, causes high blood pressure, can lower life spans and increased risk of asthma.

We need decisive action to stop perpetuating unnecessary human suffering!

IQAir

Source : Greenpeace Africa

