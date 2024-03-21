Young Warriors Lose To Malawi

The Zimbabwe U20 side lost 3-2 to Malawi in the opening match of the Three-nation tournament on Wednesday.

Denzel Mapuwa scored a brace in the match, while the Young Warriors’ conceded goals all came from defensive blunders.

The hosts were the first to take the lead in the 35th minute before Mapuwa equalised with his first goal of the match ten minutes later.

A lapse of concentration after the hour mark saw Malawi netting two quick goals to make it three 3-1.

Zimbabwe only responded with Mapuwa’s second goal just a few moments after falling behind.

The Young Warriors tried to find an equaliser in the remainder of the game but ended the match on a losing note.

