Chamisa Blocks Mnangagwa’s SADC Chairmanship

By Political Reporter- The country’s most popular and charismatic politician, Nelson Chamisa, has taken steps to prevent President Emmerson Mnangagwa from assuming the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

The SADC chairmanship is traditionally rotated among member states, with Zimbabwe slated to assume the role in August of this year, succeeding Angolan President João Lourenço.

Chamisa, speaking to VOA’s Studio 7, revealed that he and his supporters have petitioned SADC to block Mnangagwa from taking over the leadership of the 16-member regional bloc.

Their primary contention stems from the widely disputed national elections held on August 23, 2023, which Chamisa asserts were rigged.

Zimbabwe’s electoral process last year drew widespread condemnation from international observers, including SADC itself.

Chamisa’s move underscores the deep political tensions within Zimbabwe and the broader region, as stakeholders navigate the fallout from contentious elections and strive for democratic integrity within SADC’s framework.

