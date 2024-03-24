Beitbridge Man Rapes Neighbor’s Daughter In The Presence Of Drunk Wife

A 24-year-old Beitbridge man raped his neighbour’s 5-year-old daughter in the presence of his drunk wife and later bought the minor some mangoes to buy her silence.

For his misdeeds, the man, who could not be named on ethical reasons, was handed a punitive 20-year jail sentence.

According to a statement by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the incident happened on 23 December 2023 on the same bed his wife slept.

Said NPA, “On the 23rd of December 2023, the complainant’s mother left the complainant in the custody of the accused person’s wife, for a couple of days as she had to go to work out of town.

“The accused person got home around midnight on the same night and found the complainant sleeping on the same bed as his wife.

“He sneaked into the blankets and raped the complainant. She cried out in pain and tried to wake up the accused person’s wife.

“The accused person’s wife said she heard the complainant crying but could not react as she was too drunk.”

Added, NPA, “The morning after the incident the complainant showed the accused person’s wife her bruised privates saying, ‘ndasvuuka’.

“The accused person’s wife also noted some discharge while she was bathing the complainant but never asked the girl what had happened.”

On the 25th of December, the rapist bought the infant some mangoes in an attempt to buy her silence.

He also coached her to accuse fellow children she plays with if someone questions her about the sexual abuse.

“When the complainant’s mother returned on the 28th of December 2023 she noticed that the complainant had bruises on her thighs and privates but also she did not inquire as to what had happened.

“The matter only came to light when the girl narrated her ordeal to her aunt who encouraged the complainant’s mother to report the matter to the police. The accused person was eventually arrested,” NPA said.

