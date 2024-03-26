Zanu PF Targets Mt Pleasant Parliamentary Seat

THE ruling party ZANU PF has announced the winners of the party’s primary elections in the Harare East and Mt Pleasant constituencies ahead of the 27th of April by-elections.

National Political Commissar, Dr Mike Bimha this Sunday briefed the media on the party’s candidates for the Mt Pleasant and Harare East Constituencies after concluding primary elections.

Dr Bimha noted that processes were in accordance with the party’s constitutional requirements.

“Harare East had 2 candidates, Mt Pleasant had 4, preps were done in time with distribution of ballots. Overseen by central committee members at polling centres and some from the Commissariat led by politburo members. Kiven Mutimbanyoka won in Harare East, and George Mashavave emerged victorious in Mt Pleasant. These two should prepare their nomination papers on the 26th of March.”

He spoke on the importance of exercising intra-democratic rights.

“The election is a reflection on how democracy begins from within. We do not believe in the imposition of candidates, that is why we are a strong party. It is now time for all members to work together as we enter the campaign period.”

The two seats fell vacant after the respective legislators Rusty Markham and Fadzai Mahere withdrew from the August House in solidarity with the former CCC leader Nelson Chamisa who stepped down from his position.

ZBC News

