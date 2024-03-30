Shadaya Reports Receiving Threats On His Life

Controversial social commentator, Shadaya Knight has reported receiving threats on his life.

Posting on X, Shadaya said his family members are now worried over his safety as some unidentified men have been asking details about his routine and location among other things.

Below is Shadaya’s appeal to the police;

“Police, I greatly require your assistance. Normally I wouldn’t bring such issues out on public platforms as they can be misinterpreted, but I have no other option.

I have been getting constant threats on my life and family as well for the past weekI ignored it initially as pranks but when I start getting messages from family and friends about unidentified people asking about my routine, location and other information, I have to take it seriously.

My family and friends are very worried about my safety, constantly getting messages and even in person threats that “I’m wanted”.

To my knowledge I have not committed any crime, neither have I even said anything that can be regarded as a crime. Unless talking about societal issues is a crimeAnd if I’m wanted for anything shouldn’t I be called to report to any police station?

I would gladly do so, because I have nothing to hide. Just like everyone else regardless if one agrees or not with my opinions on societal issues, I shouldn’t have to live in fear, always looking at my back, sleeping with one eye open, because of unidentified men looking for me.

Your assistance in this matter will be greatly appreciated

