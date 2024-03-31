Auxillia Massaged With Praises

Iconic Zimbabwean Actor Aaron Chiundura Moyo Extols First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa at Stella January’s Funeral

In an emotional tribute at the funeral of the esteemed Zimbabwean actress Stella January, who recently passed away from cancer at 55, iconic playwright and actor Aaron Chiundura Moyo offered high praise for First Lady Dr. Auxillia Mnangagwa’s visionary contributions to the arts. The gathering, which brought together key figures from Zimbabwe’s entertainment scene, highlighted the First Lady’s profound impact and her unexpected role in fostering cultural expression and addressing social issues through the arts.

Moyo shared his astonishment and admiration for Dr. Mnangagwa’s direct involvement in the creation of ‘Rujeko,’ a theatrical project aimed at empowering young girls and addressing societal challenges. He revealed how Dr. Mnangagwa personally reached out to him to collaborate on this initiative, emphasizing her humility and her dedication to the arts. “She is not just a First Lady but an artiste in the real sense,” Moyo remarked, underlining the First Lady’s earnest engagement with the project and her explicit directive to keep the play apolitical, focusing instead on universal themes of growth and empowerment.

The First Lady’s role went beyond mere patronage; she was actively involved in conceptualizing the play and even in the selection of its cast, showcasing her dedication to nurturing talent and her insightful understanding of the arts as a tool for social commentary. Moyo highlighted how Dr. Mnangagwa’s endorsement and selection of Stella January for the play exemplified her appreciation and support for local artists.

Stella January’s passing has deeply affected the Zimbabwean arts community, with both Moyo and the First Lady acknowledging her immense talent and the void her departure leaves. In her address, Dr. Mnangagwa reminisced about the inception of the film project, intended as a transformative experience for young girls, and praised January’s exceptional ability to bring her roles to life with authenticity and passion.

Aaron Chiundura Moyo’s laudation of the First Lady at this somber occasion serves as a testament to Dr. Mnangagwa’s genuine commitment to the arts and her innovative approach to leveraging cultural platforms for societal benefit. His call to fellow artists to pursue their craft with integrity and responsibility honors January’s legacy and reinforces the message that art can indeed be a force for good in society. As the community mourns the loss of a remarkable talent, the tributes to Stella January also celebrate the enduring power of art to inspire change and the unexpected yet pivotal role leaders can play in its advancement.

