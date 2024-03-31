ZANU PF Man Chases Another Chinese Investor

Dear Editor.

Muhamed Daka is chasing investors using president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office’s name.

Daka has returned back to ask all Hopefountain Mine Workers to leave the mine.

This Chinese investor is under siege from a ZANU PF invader coming in Emmerson Mnangagwa's son's name. @PoliceZimbabwe have done nothing to stop the invader, Muhamed Daka. "I have worked at this company for 14 years… but this guy was a buyer here and he comes and loots things,"… pic.twitter.com/02v82WgOpZ — ZimEye (@ZimEye) March 31, 2024

All Chinese were chased away from the mine and all their workers by that guy who locked the gates on us last time. As I am speaking the mine is monitered by armed security brought by that guy. Will the police and government take action against Daka or they will just ignore him illegally taking over the mine from the Chinese investors?

