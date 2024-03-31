Opinion
ZANU PF Man Chases Another Chinese Investor
Dear Editor.

Muhamed Daka is chasing investors using president Emmerson Mnangagwa’s office’s name.

Daka has returned back to ask all Hopefountain Mine Workers to leave the mine.

All Chinese were chased away from the mine and all their workers by that guy who locked the gates on us last time. As I am speaking the mine is monitered by armed security brought by that guy. Will the police and government take action against Daka or they will just ignore him illegally taking over the mine from the Chinese investors?