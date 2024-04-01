Hopewell Chin’ono, Mwonzora Over Way Forward For Zim Youths

By Jane Mlambo| Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has clashed with opposition MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora after he took to X to urge Zimbabwean youths to abandon their homeland in search of better opportunities abroad.

Chin’ono said Zimbabwe was a “mafia” and “failed state,” characterized by rampant corruption and an inability to provide essential services to its citizens.

“When I advised the youths to leave Zimbabwe and seek greener pastures elsewhere, it is because I had seen the depth of Zimbabwe’s problems,” stated Chin’ono, highlighting the dire circumstances facing many Zimbabweans. He equated Zimbabwe’s current state to that of a “mafia” and “failed state,” where criminal elements wield significant influence over government institutions, leading to widespread corruption and lawlessness.

However, Mwonzora vehemently opposed Chin’ono’s proposition, arguing for a different approach.

“Very wrong advice. Let’s remove the bad system instead of running away from it,” asserted Mwonzora, advocating for internal reform rather than external exodus.

The exchange between Chin’ono and Mwonzora underscores the deep-seated frustrations and divisions within Zimbabwean society over how best to address the country’s socio-economic and political woes. While some advocate for seeking opportunities abroad as a means of escaping hardship, others remain committed to staying and demanding accountability from the government.

As Zimbabwe grapples with ongoing economic challenges, political instability, and social unrest, the debate over whether to stay or leave continues to resonate among its citizens.

Whether through internal reform or external migration, the quest for a brighter future remains at the forefront of Zimbabwe’s collective consciousness, driving discourse and shaping the nation’s trajectory in the years to come.

