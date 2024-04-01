Mambo Dhuterere Faces Arrest Over Land Scam

Spread the love

Gospel musician, Mambo Dhuterere and his wife are facing threat of arrest after allegedly defrauding members of their church, the Saint John Apostolic Church in a land scam.

Church members accuse Dhuterere of failing to deliver on promises of allocating residential stands in Manyame area or refunding substantial sums of money collected since 2023.

Victims of the purported scam, ranging from Zimbabwean nationals to congregants from South Africa, have come forward with documented evidence and WhatsApp messages, demanding refunds for monies collected under false pretenses.

According to affidavits obtained by this publication, aggrieved members of the church allege that Mambo Dhuterere and his wife solicited payments with promises of allocating residential stands.

However, upon investigation, it was revealed that the land in question lacked proper documentation, infrastructure, and was not earmarked for residential purposes.

The couple allegedly acquired the land as a token of appreciation from certain Zanu-PF leaders for their electoral jingles during the 2023 campaigning period.

Despite assurances of proper documentation and development plans, victims discovered discrepancies upon visiting the site, leading to accusations of deceit and fraud.

Efforts to reach Mambo Dhuterere’s wife for comment were unsuccessful.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...