Mnangagwa Declares State Of Disaster

By A Correspondent| President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared a state of disaster following the ElNino induced drought that is currently hitting Zimbabwe.

In his address at the State House, Wednesday morning, Mnangagwa said;

“Dear Zimbabweans; The foregoing situation of the climate change induced drought requires measures and interventions as provided for in our laws. To that end, I do hereby declare a nationwide State of Disaster, due to the El Nino- induced drought,” said Mnangagwa.

