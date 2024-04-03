President Must Call For Polad to Address Economic Challenges

By A Correspondent| Africa First Movement (AFM) Welcome Shumba has appealed to President Emmerson Mnangagwa to call for an urgent Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) meeting in order to address the current economic challenges.

In a statement yesterday Shumba said other political party leaders must play a crucial role in addressing the economic challenges.

“I call upon President ED Mnangagwa to urgently consider calling back POLAD to share advises in tackling the economic challenges currently facing the country especially the runaway inflation, price instability and exchange rate volatility.

“While we applaud the appointment of the new reserve bank governor in accordance with the RBZ Act, we think the burden should not only be shouldered on him but should be spread to other political and economic players to urgently bring economic stability and help to achieve Vision 2030.

He added that with Polad is ready to put hands on the deck in a bid to help President Mnangagwa.

“POLAD is a tried and tested Institution which has proved itself during it’s engagement with the government between 2019 and 2022 where the economy was fairly stable as compared to the current situation where POLAD is no longer sharing political and economic notes with the government.

“There is danger of having the inflation running out of control if there is no broader engagement with all stakeholders. POLAD has proved itself despite unjustified criticism from the western sponsored political parties and it should be given another chance before the economy run out of control.”

Speaking after announcing his new cabinet last year, Mnangagwa said Polad remains a useful platform.

“The Polad platform was extremely useful, it was a platform where other political parties who participated in the 2018 general elections did not make it and through the Polad platform we were able to interact and exchange views across the board, on the entire framework of Government, and we were able to discuss without limitation.

“I thought it was a very good platform for Zimbabweans to come together and share. I think this platform will continue so that all the political parties that contested will come on board and we will continue the practice, it was very helpful from my point of view as President,” Mnangagwa said.

