Mnangagwa Announces He’s Launching A Structured Currency Tomorrow, 2 Months After Expelling Chamisa from Politics Saying He’s Unstructured

The enemies of our currency & the so-called structured currency are:— Prof Gift Mugano (Ph.D) (@gift_mugano) April 3, 2024
1. Excessive printing of money & excess liquidity caused by command agriculture; wrong financing model on roads & key infrastructures;
2. A dominant informal sector which is governed by informal rules & has no…
The enemies of our currency & the so-called structured currency are:
1. Excessive printing of money & excess liquidity caused by command agriculture; wrong financing model on roads & key infrastructures;
2. A dominant informal sector which is governed by informal rules & has no regard to govt policies – the informal sector has its own governor, mattress bank, minister of finance, etc
3. devastating drought & subdued commodity prices which have a combined effect of reducing availability of USD liquidity