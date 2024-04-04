Mnangagwa Announces He’s Launching A Structured Currency Tomorrow, 2 Months After Expelling Chamisa from Politics Saying He’s Unstructured

Spread the love

The enemies of our currency & the so-called structured currency are:



1. Excessive printing of money & excess liquidity caused by command agriculture; wrong financing model on roads & key infrastructures;

2. A dominant informal sector which is governed by informal rules & has no… — Prof Gift Mugano (Ph.D) (@gift_mugano) April 3, 2024

The enemies of our currency & the so-called structured currency are:

1. Excessive printing of money & excess liquidity caused by command agriculture; wrong financing model on roads & key infrastructures;

2. A dominant informal sector which is governed by informal rules & has no regard to govt policies – the informal sector has its own governor, mattress bank, minister of finance, etc

3. devastating drought & subdued commodity prices which have a combined effect of reducing availability of USD liquidity

Mnangagwa Announces He's Launching A Structured Currency Tomorrow, 2 Months After Expelling Chamisa from Politics Saying He's Unstructured — ZimEye (@ZimEye) April 4, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...