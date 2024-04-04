Mnangagwa In Secret Lobengula Grave Rituals

By James Gwati-President Emmerson Mnangagwa has angered the Ndebele tribe after it emerged that he is secretly locating the grave of the Ndebele monarch King, King Lobengula, without consulting his family.

Mnangagwa has since secretly dispatched a government delegation to Zambia, purportedly in search of the burial site of the enigmatic king.

King Lobengula disappeared in 1893, following the Battle of Pupu near the Shangani River, and his disappearance remains shrouded in mystery.

Despite historical accounts, his fate has eluded certainty, fueling speculation and legend.

The battle, a testament to Ndebele’s resistance against colonial forces, symbolized a pivotal moment in Zimbabwe’s history, yet colonial perspectives have long dominated its narrative.

Mnangagwa’s unilateral decision to pursue the truth behind Lobengula’s whereabouts has sparked outrage within the Ndebele tribe, particularly in light of the president’s contentious past.

Notably, Mnangagwa’s involvement in the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s, which claimed the lives of over 20,000 Ndebeles in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces, remains a point of deep-seated grievance and mistrust.

The lack of consultation with the Lobengula clan and Mnangagwa’s historical record has amplified scepticism regarding the true intentions behind the grave rituals.

Questions regarding motive and sincerity now permeate discussions surrounding Mnangagwa’s actions, further straining relations between the government and the Ndebele community.

As tensions escalate, Mnangagwa finds himself embroiled in yet another controversy; his efforts to uncover the mysteries of Zimbabwe’s past met with scepticism and condemnation from those whose heritage and history he claims to honour.

