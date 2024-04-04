Serial Robber Released By Mnangagwa Now Terrorising Women In Masvingo

A serial robber believed to have been released from prison under last year’s Presidential Amnesty is terrorizing women in Chinyika and Chitsa areas under Ward 10 in Gutu.

Over 20 cases have been reported to traditional leaders and Police at Bhasera. He has been stealing electrical gadgets like solar panels, cellphones and invertors when he breaks into homes.

The robber is believed to be living in the mountains and he waylays women along paths and attacks them. Sources said he is a fast runner and he outpaced his pursuers to safety several times.

Just last week he raped, robbed, assaulted and stabbed a woman near Dopota several times.

There are reports that he attacks his targets with stones and rapes some of them.

Chief Chitsa born Nyika Chibvongodze pleaded with Police at the recent launch of the Mbuya Mary Simbi Computer Lab at Makudo Business Centre to launch a manhunt for the suspected rapist.

He warned that unless he is accounted for, there is great danger that he will kill someone soon.

Rudo Madzivire of Mabwe Village under Chief Chitsa was attacked by the suspected robber and hit in the head with a stone. She got three stitches on the wound and she was robbed of her cellphone.

Various sources who spoke to The Mirror said villagers suspect that the robber is Edmore Musimudzirwa who hails from Musimudzirwa Village.

Masvingo Police Spokesperson Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa said that he is not aware of the matter.

"Edmore is said to be tall, slim, and light skinned. He is around 35 years-old.

“Some cases were reported at Bhasera Police station and we hope they intensify the search. Women should walk in pairs, and minor children must be escorted to school. We advising men to carry self-defense weapons,” said Chief Chitsa.

-Masvingo Mirror

