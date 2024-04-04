ZESA Quashes Tariff Increase Claims

THE Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA)has dismissed social media claims that it has increased tariffs.

In an interview with the ZBC News this Tuesday, ZESA’s Stakeholder Relations general manager, Dr George Manyaya said the power utility’s tariffs remain unchanged.

“There has been various articles circulating that electricity tariffs have been increased and it’s now solely in United States dollars. I would want to categorically state that there has not been any tariff increase. The last increase was in December 2023.

However, the tariffs are charged in United States dollars but payable at a prevailing bank rate and our clients can choose what currency they want to use, it is not mandatory to use the United States dollars.”

Dr Manyaya also spoke on the need for the nation to use electricity sparingly.

“I would like to urge our customers to use electricity sparingly so that we conserve our energy. We have several challenges including the depleted water levels at Kariba Dam.”

The government is working flat out to ease electricity shortages with the Hwange Thermal Power Station 7 and 8 expansion project contributing 600 megawatts of power to the national grid.

ZBC News

