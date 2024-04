Former NSSA Boss Nabbed For Fraud

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has this Wednesday arrested the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), former director of investments and properties, Brian Murewa, on allegations of fraud.

Murewa, who is alleged to have been on the run for over a year, was arrested during a raid at his Borrowdale home in Harare.

He is set to appear in court soon.

